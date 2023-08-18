This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Missouri State Parks announced Campground Loop 4 at Montauk State Park will reopen for two weeks, from Aug. 21 through Sept. 4.

It was taken out of service earlier this summer for a construction project to upgrade the electric service from 30 amp to 50 amp; the project will begin Sept. 5. All but six of the loop’s 27 campsites will be available to reserve beginning Friday, Aug. 18 (today) for arrivals beginning Monday, Aug. 21.

Montauk State Park is east of Licking.

For more information, call 573-548-2201.