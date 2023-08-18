“The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. The PACT Act adds to the list of health conditions that we assume (or “presume”) are caused by exposure to these substances. This law helps us provide generations of Veterans – and their survivors – with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.” Quoted from the VA website. VA representatives are reaching out to veterans suffering from any of a long list of serious medical conditions that might be service-related. These representatives are available for consultation every first-and-third Thursday at the old Texas County Courthouse at Grand Avenue and Walnut Street in Houston.

On another subject entirely, the American Legion’s 19th annual High School Oratorical Scholarship Program is now being sponsored by your local American Legion Posts; the contest is open to all Missouri High-School students. The prizes for winning speakers are scholarships up to $5,000 at the state level and $25,000 at the national level. Oratory subjects this year are Constitutional Amendment 2, Amendment 5, Amendment 24 and Amendment 25, Section 3. Chairmen from Post 41 and Post 559 will soon visit area high schools with contest information. Information can also be found online at www.missourilegion.org/oratorical. We’ve had some winners in the past!

Veterans organizations in Texas County:

•American Legion Post 41 meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the meeting hall on the west end of Chilton Oil Company in Houston (just north of Pizza Hut). Changes to membership eligibility now allow U.S. veterans of all branches and periods of service to join the American Legion.

•Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 473 meets at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at its meeting mall on U.S. 63 north of Cabool.

•Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 6337 in Licking meets at 5:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at the meeting hall on Main Street just south of Highway 32.

•American Legion Post 559 will meet at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the VFW Post 6337 meeting hall in Licking. Post 559 has been revitalized by past members and is looking for new ones.

•Fleet Reserve Association Branch 364 meets at 2:30 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of each month at the American Legion Post 41 meeting hall in Houston. The FRA exists to serve all veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard.

Houston resident Robert E. Simpson is a retired U.S. Navy chief electronics technician who served from 1969 to 1990. Email gfjjkaa@gmail.com.