A motorcyclist from Licking was seriously hurt after struck head-on by a vehicle late Saturday night on Highway 137, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Cpl. Stacy Crewse of the patrol said a southbound 2012 Mazda MZ2 driven by Deanna L. Moon, 61, of Raymondville, traveled off the right side of Highway 137 about four miles south of Licking, overcorrected, crossed the center line and struck the northbound 2009 Honda motorcycle operated by Larry C. Krewson, 41, head-on.

He was flown by helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia.

Moon and juveniles, age 10 (girl), 11 (boy), and 12 (girl), were taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston with minor injuries after the 10:45 p.m. crash. Krewson was not wearing a helmet, the patrol said. The rest were wearing seat belts. The motorcycle was totaled; and the Mazda had extensive damage.

Assisting at the scene was Cpl. Travis Brown.