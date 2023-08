A Shannon County motorcycle accident Friday afternoon sent one person to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries.

Cpl. C.P. Chatman said an eastbound 2003 Harley Davison operated by Westley P. Blackwell, 48, of Ellington, ran off the right side of Highway 106 and overturned. Blackwell, who was wearing a helmet, was flown to the hospital, Chatman said. The motorcycle was totaled.