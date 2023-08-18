Nellie Faye Skaggs-Warren, daughter of the late Joseph and Eliza (Owens) Long, was born on Nov. 29, 1933, in Mountain Grove, Mo., and ascended to her heavenly home on Aug. 12, 2023, at her granddaughter’s home in Houston, Mo. She was 89 years, 8 months and 14 days of age.

She lived her life in the Mountain Grove area and met the love of her life, Ira Skaggs. They were united in marriage on May 10, 1951, in Mountain Grove. Their two greatest joys, daughters, Janice and Janean, were born to this union. Nellie was a wonderful mother and wife as she filled the home with love and laughter. After Ira’s passing, Nellie married James Warren in Mountain Grove on June 10, 2005.

In life, she was a homemaker and dairy farmer, as well as a master seamstress and well-known baker. Nellie was required at any family gathering to make her homemade dinner rolls. When her daughters and grandchildren were little, she would make sure they had new dresses to wear on Sunday morning. Nellie also helped raise her grandchildren and was a babysitter to all the family grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a prayer warrior, as she attended church as often as she could and truly lived out the verse, “…love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul….” (Mark 12: 30). She read her Bible daily, and when her eyesight failed she had to have it read to her either by an app on a phone or by her family.

Besides her parents, Nellie was preceded in death by her husband, Ira Skaggs, in 2004, and her husband, James Warren, in 2023; one daughter, Janice Friend; three brothers, Alva Long, Leon Long and Luel Long; four sisters, Eva Long, Pearl Webb, Marie Carter, and Elma Middleton; one granddaughter, Heather Friend; and a great-great-granddaughter Brooklynn Massey.

She is survived by one daughter, Janean Miller and her husband, Kyle; five grandchildren, Holli Turner, Shad Friend, Kaden Miller, Karson Miller and Kinley Miller, 10 great-grandchildren, Bryson Massey, Karli Haddock, Morgan Clayton, Estella Turner, Amelia Turner, Drake Friend, Trevor Friend, Stevie Ice, Jayde Friend and Hayden Friend; four great-great-grandchildren, Tuff Haddock, Blaire Massey, Hadley Haddock and Hunter Tabor; a special sister, Bertha Hutsell, as well as many extended family and friends that will miss her dearly.

Visitation was 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mountain Grove. Funeral services were 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Fairview Pentecostal Holiness Church, Bendavis, Mo., with Brother John Emery officiating. Vocal song selections were “The Scars On The Hands Of Jesus” sung by Norman Hutsell, “Look What I Traded For A Mansion” sung by Teresa Perkins, and “I’ll Fly Away” sung by Morgan Clayton with Arlene Friend serving as pianist. Other song selection was “Where Her Heart Has Always Been.” Kaden Miller, Karson Miller, Bryson Massey, Drake Friend, Lynn Long and Lonnie Dean Sowersby served as pallbearers. Trevor Friend, Shad Friend, Hayden Friend, Benny Hutsell, Kevin Hutsell, Norman Hutsell and Marty Sowersby served as honorary pallbearers. Burial was in Murr Cemetery, Texas County, Missouri, under the direction of Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mountain Grove.

Online condolences: www.craighurttfuneralhome.com

PAID