A new active missing persons report has been generated for Texas County that includes two recent cases involving teenagers.

Anthony Doughty went missing on July 2. Sidney Pearson has not been seen since June 24.

Information about all the cases appears at: https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/CJ51/Search?personType=&county=Texas