It’s hot, so come cool off in the library and check out these hot new titles on the shelf:

“Happiness” by Danielle Steele, “Out of Nowhere” by Sandra Brown, “The Paris Assignment” by Rhys Bowen, “The Hundred Loves of Juliet” by Evelyn Skye, “The Book Binder” by Pip Williams, and several new Laura Childs “Tea Shop Mysteries.”

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when all Texas County Library branches join with the American Library Association and public libraries nationwide to make sure that every student has the most important school supply of all – a free library card.

This is the time if you do not already have a card to come into your local Texas County Library branch and get a free library card! You will be entered into a drawing that will be held at the end of September for a $20 gift card. Elementary age and up are eligible to enter.

The State Library has asked all Missouri libraries to remind all parents and guardians of minors (which includes 17 years and younger), that they are responsible for items their minors check out in the library. Therefore, effective Aug. 1 and going forward, when minors want to check out and their library card is due for renewal, the parent or guardian will be asked to sign new documentation that complies with the State of Missouri’s request. Thank you in advance for your understanding of this process.

Ongoing weekly activities at all branches include Saturday chess, S.T.E.M. and LEGO groups. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

We also have S.T.E.M. kits available for check out.

Please be sure to visit the library website and our Facebook page for dates and activities happening at all Texas County branches.

We provide several services, such as copies, faxes, scanning, WIFI and computers for adults and kids. Library cards are free; you just need to show your ID and proof of your address.

The Houston library is the main branch of Texas County Library and is located at 117 W. Walnut Street. Business hours are 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Check out our webpage @ texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or call the library at 417-967-2258 or email TexasCountyLibrary@gmail.com. Be sure and “like” our Texas County Library Facebook page!

All Texas County Libraries will be closed on Monday, September 4th in observance of Labor Day. Have a safe holiday!

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. More information about the four county library branches is available online at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.