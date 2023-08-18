The annual Kathy Noirfalise Ladies tournament was Saturday, Aug. 12, at Wedgewood Country Club near Cabool. The day begin with a lengthy rain delay but before afternoon the sun was shining.

Wendy Willard and Bev Hicks, Willow Springs, won championship flight with a score of 73. Carolyn Bunch, Mountain Grove, and Carmen Thomas, Marshfield, won second place and Jackie Smith, Houston, and June Gantner, Hollister, won third place.

A-Flight winners included first place Diana Lewis, Cabool, and Gayle Reynolds, Mansfield; second place Linda Benyo, Willow Springs, and Linda LeBaron, Mountain Grove, and third place Brenda Priester, St. Louis, and Donna Jones, Cabool.

Hole prize winners included straightest drive hole 1/10, Julie Lenardson, Mountain Grove, and runner-up Teresa Dowden, Mountain Grove. CTP hole 2/11, Teresa Dowden 4’ 9” and runner-up Carolyn Bunch 9’ 1”. CTP hole 5/14 Tonja Keith, Mountain Grove 2’ 3” and runner-up Linda Benyo 4’ 5”.

Longest Putt hole 6/15 Tonja Keith, 12’ 9” and Jackie Smith runner-up, 7’ 1”. CTP hole 7/16 Kim (Noirfalise) Tribolet, Kansas City, 7’ 8” and runner-up Teresa Dowden, 10’ 3”. Longest holed shot on hole 9/18 Reva McLain, Cabool. Hole sponsors were Southern Missouri Realty, Cabool; Jody Jarrett, Wedgewood board member; Michele’s U-Lock U-Store, Willow Springs; and Jack McGownd Auto Sales, Mountain Grove. The Noirfalise family held a $1,000 cash shootout with 14 ladies qualifying Barbara Tate, Cabool, took first place; Wendy Willard, second place; and Sandra Hawkins, Mountain Grove, third place. The family provided on course games with Sherry Unger, Mountain Grove, winning the drawing for the “pitching into the swimming pool” game and Gayle Reynolds won the “longest drive with a rubber ball” game.

The lady golfers with the Noirfalise family and friends enjoyed a fried chicken lunch with sides and desserts served in the dining hall. They thanked the Noirfalise family and the Mountain Grove ladies for providing sides, desserts and drinks for lunch.

The Cabool Kiwanis Tournament is Oct. 7.