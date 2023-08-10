A woman from Cabool is dead and two other individuals are in serious condition following a two-vehicle accident at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 63 near Cabool.

Christie J. Smith, 48, of Cabool, was driving her 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche northbound on U.S. 63 three miles north of Cabool when she hydroplaned, crossed the center line and struck a 2023 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Timothy L. Nash, 60, of Wright City, Mo., patrol said.

Smith was pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m. at Texas County Memorial Hospital by Dr. E. P. Schafer. A passenger in Smith’s vehicle, Megan A. Smith, 23, of Cabool, is in serious condition and was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital and was then life-flighted to Springfield.

Nash endured moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cox South in Springfield.

Christie J. Smith and Nash were wearing safety devices. Megan A. Smith was not. Both cars were totaled.

Investigating the accident was Msgt. D. B. Pounds. Assisting at the scene were Cpl. T. L. Brown, Sgt. D. A. Huffman, Cpl. K. Waters and the Cabool Fire Department.

This is Troop G’s 20th fatality of the year, compared to 19 at the same time last year.