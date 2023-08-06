Dark skies and the peak of the Perseids will combine for an event planned at Big Spring at the Ozark National Riverways from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. About 60-100 meteors per hour are expected.

Visitors of all ages are invited. Rangers will discuss astronomical events and night sky preservation. There are few better locations than the dark, quiet fields of Big Spring.

Meteor showers are caused when Earth passes through debris fields, such as ice and rock left by comets. The Perseids were once part of Comet Swift-Tuttle, which last passed the planet in 1992. Meteor showers “peak” when Earth enters the densest debris, making Aug. 12 the peak for this year.

In 2022, the Perseid shower was impacted by a full moon, which drowned out most meteors. This year, there is only a thin crescent moon during the peak, making for ideal viewing. Astronomical events, like meteor showers, are best viewed in areas with minimal light pollution. The Ozarks are perfect for this, as they are one of the darkest areas in the eastern U.S. Through careful planning and design of lights and buildings, Ozark National Scenic Riverways is working to protect this dark sky experience.

Visitors are encouraged to bring bug spray and chairs or blankets. Any flashlights or lanterns should use a red light setting to preserve night vision. Telescopes and binoculars are welcome for stargazing/moon-viewing, but they are not recommended for viewing meteors. The park will have a few telescopes set up.

In the event of rain or cloud cover, rangers will instead conduct a program about bats in the Ozarks at the nearby Big Spring Pavilion.

Big Spring is south of Van Buren, along the Current River. To reach the Big Spring area from Van Buren: From U.S. 60, turn onto Highway 103 and continue for about four miles. The road will cross a small bridge over the spring branch. Just past the bridge, turn left to reach the parking area adjacent to the spring. The event will take place in the field just north of the spring.