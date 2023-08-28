Patricia D. Morrison, age 79, passed away Aug. 28, 2023, in Springfield, Mo. She was born July 17, 1944, in St. Louis, Mo. to Earl and Evelyn (Boyer) Stephens.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Nettie Balsano; and one brother, Jim Stephens.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Morrison; sister, Mary Fritch and husband Duane; sister, Irene Mahler and husband Bill; stepson, Rodney Cameron and wife Kim; one granddaughter, one great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Pat enjoyed traveling, going to the casino, reading and puzzles. Before retiring, Pat worked for Monsanto in St. Louis County. She was an active member of the Houston Senior Center and served on the board.

A memorial service for Pat will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Evans Funeral Home. A visitation will begin one hour prior to the service time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Houston Senior Center in memory of Pat. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

PAID