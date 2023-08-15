It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Patricia “Pat” Atchison on Aug. 12, 2023.

Born on Jan. 1, 1941, Patricia enjoyed a life filled with love, warmth, and beauty. She lived each day to the fullest, sharing her infectious spirit and caring heart with all those fortunate enough to have known her. Pat married her beloved husband, William Atchison, in 1980 and together they enjoyed 43 wonderful years of marriage.

Their love story is one that extended beyond their union, evident in the family they built together. Pat’s greatest accomplishments were her six children, Jennifer Acevedo, Lisa Carpenter, Robert Carpenter, Karen Davis, William Atchison Jr. and Anne Atchison. A testament to the loving environment she cultivated, Pat’s family grew to include her son-in-law, Arturo Acevedo, daughter-in-law Loretta Atchison and her cherished grandchildren, Andrew Acevedo, Lauren Acevedo, Amanda Strickland, Bryce Atchison and Heather Greer.

Known for her nurturing nature, Pat’s love extended beyond her family into her professional life. She was the proud owner of a greenhouse business, where her affinity for gardening could truly shine. As an avid gardener, she found immense joy and beauty in her surroundings, and she made it her mission to share this beauty with the world. Pat’s enduring spirit and kind soul will forever be remembered.

She was a pillar of strength, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Her benevolence was a beacon of hope in this world and her gracious nature was a lesson for us all. She exemplified the essence of a warm, caring, and selfless individual, illuminating the lives of those around her with her radiant positivity.

Pat’s legacy as a wife, mother, and business owner will forever live on in the hearts of her loved ones. Her ability to find beauty in all aspects of life was a testament to her inner strength and resilient character. She leaves behind a legacy filled with moments of strength, courage and unyielding love.

Though Pat is no longer with us in body, her spirit will continue to bloom within the lives of her family, friends, and all those she touched throughout her life.

A memorial mass for Patricia will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at St. Marks Catholic Church, 117 E. South Oak Crest Drive Houston, Mo. 65483. A memorial visitation will be held thirty minutes prior, beginning at 10 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

