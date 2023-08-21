Meet the new staff that started today at the Houston School District. It is opening day on campus. Front row, from left: Emily Cloud (paraprofessional), Hannah Bradley (middle school, math), Auybriana Johnson (elementary, third grade), Natasha Hawkins (paraprofessional), Haydee Raymond (middle/school high school, art), Jaden Beasley (elementary, third grade), Emily Roberts (elementary, third grade), Jillian Adey (early childhood), Madyson Tune (paraprofessional), Shane Rasor (high school, social studies), Aaron Gebbie (paraprofessional). Back row: Travis Warner (transportation), Jacob Meier (custodian), Preston Wade (high school building trades), Stuart Smith (high school, math), Josh Shelton, (middle school, math) Debra Burchett (paraprofessional), Julia Sloan (high school, science/health), Dakota Burchett (elementary, special education), Perry Dobson (high school, math). (Houston School District photo)