

Highway 137 in Texas County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs.

This section of roadway is located from Highway H to Highway Y.

Weather permitting, work will occur 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, through Thursday, Aug. 31, daily.

Local traffic only will be guided through the work zone by flaggers and a pilot car.

The area will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.