The Houston Ministerial Alliance will sponsor the 12th annual “Prayer Zone” to unite in prayer for the seven school districts in Texas County.

The service begins at 6 p.m. Sept. 10 in Hiett Gymnasium on the Houston School District campus. There will be worship, prayer and a message from Trevor Sudheimer, lead pastor of First Baptist Church in Houston.

Prayer guides for the year and prayer zone yard signs also will be distributed.