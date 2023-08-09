Engineering quotes for a new quadplex, job descriptions for deputy clerk and community planning and development positions and the appointment of a new city treasurer were among matters discussed Monday by the Houston City Council.

Robbie Mortensen, parks and recreation director, presented three bids from Esterly, Schneider & Associates, of Springfield; Dake Wells Architecture, of Springfield; and Turf Solutions Group, of East Peoria, Ill.

Esterly Schneider & Associates presented a higher bid, which Mortensen believed could be contributed to civil engineer fees and meetings included in the bid. Mortensen and the council agreed that Turf Solutions Group could become expensive based on their travel costs and their desire to make trips from Illinois to Missouri.

After discussion of the three bids and almost deciding on Esterly, Schneider & Associates, the council decided to table the decision to have a finance committee meeting to determine where the non-budgeted expense can be paid.

In closing, Mortensen mentioned the increasing progress of Mountain Grove in obtaining a quadplex, and urged the council to make a decision soon.

Before the meeting, Mayor Viki Narancich prepared job descriptions for a deputy clerk and community planning and development position. She presented them to the council for approval to be posted. The council wanted more emphasis on cross-training for the deputy clerk with the finance and court clerk and affirmed that the community planning and development position would consist of 16-24 hours per week.

The mayor requested the council send all changes to her and she will make the updates before seeking final approval and posting the positions.

Following the recent passing of Bruce Wilson, a long-time community servant and immediate past city treasurer, the mayor appointed Joe Honeycutt, former council member, as the new treasurer.

In other matters:

Members questioned a $409.39 payment for a K9 training collar and $4,466 payment to Lauber Municipal Law, $3,781.50 of which went to union negotiations and $684.50 to the case against the former mayor.

Members questioned $1,531.72 for plastic covers which were for electrical lines at the former bowling alley and $4,851 for monthly fiber support.

Mortensen mentioned that the current golf course sprayers are constantly breaking, and suggested budgeting approximately $50,000 to $60,000 next year for a new one.

Council members were made aware of a budgeted patrol rifle for the police department that will show up in the invoices in the following months.

A hoist system will be built by the public grounds department to lift and work on city equipment.

Kimbel Dozier was appointed to the planning and zoning committee.

The mayor reported that the airport project is running smoothly and that the contracted company is well-organized.

The council decided to take its bids for a 10-year forensic audit to a finance committee meeting to determine the necessary length and available funds, due to the bids being more costly than expected.

Members discussed the credit card usage policy, and determined that each department head should have a credit card and each employee should sign the policy since they could use the card.

Unused fireworks money from this year, totaling $4,000, will be applied toward next year’s ceremonies planned for June 29, 2024, pending approval.

The mayor gave an update on fiber hookups, reporting that 179 have been installed, with 101 waiting for connection.

Alderman Kevin Stilley mentioned a desire to adjust the cost of fiber for small businesses to be closer to residential than commercial prices.

The mayor will work to figure out the necessary amount of new recycling containers to order.

Alderman Don Romines requested the mayor purchase a locally-sourced podium for guest speakers, the electric department get a streetlight for the end of Winter Circle and for the finance committee to determine two council members to appear before banks to update their certificates of deposit.

Romines also received the mayor’s blessing to make calls concerning grants for fiber.

Alderman Sheila Walker mentioned several housing grants the city could apply for.

Sean Smith, city attorney, is expected to present updated ordinances for subdivisions and utilities at the next council meeting.

Stilley requested the mayor look into making a donation to the track team to paint tiger paws throughout the city.

At 7:32 p.m., the council adjourned into closed session.