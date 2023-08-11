A Raymondville woman was injured Thursday evening in a crash on Highway B one mile east of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Melissa A. Gentry, 36, was driving her 1997 Ford Explorer eastbound when she traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected off of the left side of the roadway and then impacted an embankment and overturned, patrol said.

Gentry was taken by private vehicle to Texas County Memorial Hospital. She was not wearing a safety device.

The vehicle was totaled.

Investigating the accident was Tpr. T. L. Sullivan.