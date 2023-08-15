After producing back-to-back 20-win seasons, the Houston High School volleyball team will soon embark on a quest to try for another.

But if the Lady Tigers are going to enjoy that kind of success again in 2023, they’ll do so under a new head coach – Julia Sloan – and thanks to contributions by several new players.

Last year, Houston finished with a record of 22-10-1 overall and went 4-3 in South Central Association conference play. But several key members of that squad are no longer around, and this year’s version will rely significantly on the efforts of relatively untested players.

Not that the Lady Tigers don’t have some high-powered weaponry, because the roster includes a handful of returning players who garnered All-State, All-Conference and All-District honors last season. Leading the way are All-State outside hitter Angie Smith and 6-1 middle hitter Kelsey Pritchett, who are both returning for their senior seasons. They’ll be joined by returning starter Kayla Wagner (now a sophomore) and a few other players who saw varsity time in 2022, including juniors Morgan McKinney and Cadence Wade.

Sloan guided Cabool to back-to-back SCA championships a few years ago and possesses a robust 101-36-3 record as a volleyball head coach. She figures her team will at very least consistently give the opposition a fight.

The 2023 HHS volleyball coaching staff includes head coach Julia Sloan, center, and assistant coaches Jodie Tottingham, left and Alexis Hunter.

“I think we’re scrappy and will show up and compete every day,” Sloan said. “It’s going to be a learning curve and there probably will be some growing pains, but all of our underclassmen are competitive and have worked really hard. They are ready to step up to the challenge.”

Other seniors on the squad include Anna Gale and Maddie Holder.

“Our senior class is competitive and wants to win,” Sloan said. “They will need to lead this season in such a way that our underclassmen will raise their level of play. Our goal is to all mesh together at that.”

The Lady Tigers host a preseason jamboree including Cabool and Willow Springs next Thursday (Aug. 24).

“We have to go into every day willing and ready to compete and work our tails off every chance we are given to get better – like in practice,” Sloan said. “Like I said as well, we have to mesh together young and old on and off the court.”

Houston will kick off the season with a home game against county rival Licking on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

“They always have a tough, scrappy team,” Sloan said. “I’m excited to start out with a tough matchup to see where we’re at. We did play them this summer, and it was a tough, tight match. The girls and I are excited to play them, and we don’t expect this to be the only matchup with them this season.

“I’ll add this: No matter who we’re playing, we will need to show up and compete and bring our best attitude and effort as a whole. If we do what we can control, great things will happen for us this season.”

Sloan replaces Loran Richardson, who resigned last fall after spending seven years leading the HHS volleyball program and helping it become a perennial force to be reckoned with.

“I’m confident about our 2023-2024 Lady Tiger Volleyball team,” Sloan said. “We have worked very hard over the summer and the first week of practice. I’m excited for the Houston community to support us and fill the stands.”

The 2023 Houston High School junior varsity volleyball team. Front row, from left, Jaydin Robbins, Adyson Dailing, Kiley Robinson and Sara Thomas. Middle row: Carli Cummins, Hannah Ennis, Summer Seago, Annabelle Westbrook, Allie Campbell, Nola Smith, Makenzie Postlewait, Elysia Graciano and Halie Hamilton. Back row: Olivia Ice, Halley Scheets and Arianna Flores.

HHS 2023 VOLLEYBALL ROSTER

Seniors

Anna Gale

Maddie Holder

Kelsey Pritchett

Angie Smith

Juniors

Makinley Aaron

Elysia Graciano

Morgan McKinney

McKenzi Postlewait

Nola Smith

Cadence Wade

Sophomores

Allie Campbell

Carli Cummins

Hannah Ennis

Halie Hamilton

Gracyn McNiell

Kayla Wagner

Kynlee Weaver

Annabelle Westbrook

Freshmen

Adyson Dailing

Arianna Flores

Olivia Ice

Jaydin Robbins

Kiley Robinson

Summer Seago

Halley Scheets

Sara Thomas

SCHEDULE

Aug. 24: Houston Jamboree (V), 5 p.m.

Aug. 29: Licking (V, JV, Fr.), 5 p.m.

Sept. 5: Summersville (V, JV), 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 7: Mansfield (V, JV), 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 9: Logan-Rogersville Freshman Tourn., TBA

Sept. 12: Plato (V, JV), 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 14: Conway (V, JV, Fr.), 5 p.m.

Sept. 16: Cabool Invitational Tourn. (V), TBA

Sept. 19: Salem (V, JV), 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 21: Mountain Grove (V, JV), 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 23: Cuba/Licking JV Tourn., TBA

Sept. 25: Eminence (V), 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 26: Thayer (V, JV), 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 28: Liberty (V, JV), 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 30: Houston Tournament, TBA

Oct. 3: Gainesville (V, JV), 5 p.m.

Oct. 5: Bourbon (V, JV), 5 p.m.

Oct. 7: Licking Volleyball Classic (V), TBA

Oct. 9: Dixon (V, JV), 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 10: Cabool (V), 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 12: Ava (V, JV), 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 13: Willow Springs (V, JV), 5:30 p.m.

*Home games in bold