Richard Douglas “Dick” Wilson of Mtn. Grove, Mo. passed away at the age of 83 on Aug. 7, 2023, at the Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Mo.

He was born on Sept. 4, 1939, in Mtn. Grove to Earl Elledge and Ruth Marie (Jepson) Wilson. Dick grew up on the family farm south of Cabool with his three sisters, Marie Louise, Eva Ruth and Nancye Sue. Dick enjoyed coon hunting, riding horses and various other country activities while living and working on the family farm.

He graduated from Cabool High School, Class of 1957, and then attended the University of Missouri, Columbia graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture in 1961.

While at Mizzou, he was a member of the ROTC and worked on various agriculture programs and farms.

Dick was blessed with three children, Jesse Lee, Quince Dee and Fay Ann Wilson. He was united in marriage on Nov. 13, 1979, to Emma Maria Phillips. Upon their marriage, he received three additional blessings, Dennis, Darla and Dale Colbert. Over the next 44 years, Dick worked as a truck driver, cabinet maker, maintenance man at Cabool High School, tractor parts salesman, heavy equipment operator and finally obtained his dream of taking over the Wilson Family Homestead, established in 1879, working cattle, all while raising six children, and enjoying his 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Dick was preceded in death by his son, Dale Colbert of Troy, Mo. and his parents, Earl E. and Ruth M. Wilson of Cabool. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Maria; his children, Dennis and (Nettie) Colbert of Eolia, Mo., Darla and (Denby) Brazell of Houston, Texas, Jess and (Debby Wilson) of Mtn. Grove, Quince and (Minerva) Wilson of Mims, Fla., Fay and (David) Mayes of Elsberry, Mo.; grandchildren, Ryan Colbert, Jared Colbert, Justin Colbert, Kelly Colbert, Amber Colbert, Erin Colbert, Jessica Mudd, Brenna Mattox, Colton Wilson, Mercedes Bradley, Wiseyda Indira Rodriguez, Francesca D. Wilson, Matt Mayes, Samantha Hoffner, Caitlyn Buhr and Addison Mayes; sisters, Marie Griffin of Herndon, Va., Eva Brown (William) of Springfield, Mo. and Nancye Akers (Dennis) of Tullahoma, Tenn.; as well as many nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.

Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 10 at the Cabool Christian Church. Services were at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 11 at the Cabool Christian Church with his son, Jess Wilson officiating. Pallbearers were Ryan Colbert, Jared Colbert, Justin Colbert, Colton Wilson, Brandon Mattox, David Bradley, Roger McDonald and Everett Beller. Interment was in the Cabool Cemetery under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cabool Cemetery. Online condolences and memorial donations may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com.

