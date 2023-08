Texas County school children will return to classrooms next week.

Preparations are underway at the county’s seven school districts.

Here is the first day for students: Houston (Aug. 21), Licking (Aug. 23), Cabool (Aug. 22), Raymondville (Aug. 21), Success (Aug. 21), Plato (Aug. 23) and Summersville (Aug. 21).

A special back-to-school section is included in this week’s Herald and The Messenger.