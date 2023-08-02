An Ava man was arrested Tuesday evening following a one-vehicle crash, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Douglas K. May, 60, was driving his 2018 Ford F-350 southbound on Highway 5 one and a half miles south of Mansfield when he traveled off of the right side of the road, down a ravine and struck a tree, patrol said.

May, who was not wearing a safety device, was taken with serious injuries to Mercy in Springfield by air ambulance.

The vehicle was totaled.

Following the crash, May was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident and no seatbelt, patrol said.

He was cited and released for medical treatment.