A 46-year-old inmate housed at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking died Tuesday night at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

Michael Hudson was serving multiple life sentences for first-degree murder, 11 counts of armed criminal action, seven counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree attempted robbery and first-degree assault, all from the City of St. Louis.

He had been in prison since May 2008.

An autopsy will be conducted, the Missouri Department of Corrections said.