The Summerville branch of the Texas County Library will celebrate its 10th anniversary at a new location during an open house on Aug. 19.

On Aug. 17, 2013, 100 children and adults formed a book brigade and walked from the old library to the new one, transporting the last of books to the new home. They carried the books in bags sewn by Bea Hall, recalls Kathy Ledgewood-Cox, library director.

The Texas County Library Foundation and Texas County Library worked about two years to win building for the project. Volunteers pitched in to organize shelves and placed the books on the shelves.

“For all who are as proud of our library as we are, Summersville branch library is your library, so let’s celebrate,” said Ledgewood-Cox, emphasizing “your.”

Texas County Friends of the Library extends an invitation to the new library at 480 First St. on the south side of the Summersville square, next to Open Door.

The public is invited, and refreshments will be served.

For more information, call 417-932-5261 or toll-free at 888-609-4491.