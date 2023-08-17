A surge in monthly revenue from out-of-state sales tax made up for a decline in Texas County sales tax collections, the Missouri State Department of Revenue.

Money from the “use tax” on sales outside of Missouri’s boundaries totaled $195,277, a jump of $123,141 from the same monthly period a year ago. For the year, $622,611 has been collected. That’s a jump of $271,541 from the same seven months of 2022, the department said.

Merchants also collect three half-cent sales taxes. Each totaled $109,143 each for the month. That’s down on each about $22,994, a drop of about 17.4 percent.

A three-eighths cent sales tax earmarked for law enforcement purposes generated $80,023. For the year, $530,020 has been completed. Collections started Oct. 1.