The TCMH Healthcare Foundation continues reinforcing its dedication to the healthcare community by recently awarding eight scholarships for the 2023 fall school semester. Each recipient will receive a $1,000 scholarship, aiding them in their pursuit of education in healthcare fields.

This season’s scholarship awardees include Kimrey Krewson, Reagan Hoerning, Elexis Calhoun, Anna Sullins, Lydia Dixon, Hailey Bowlby, Alyssa Peifer and Olivia Crites, who were selected by members of the foundation board of directors.

Krewson is pursuing a degree in radiologic technology through East Central College in Rolla. Upon completion of the program, she plans to obtain her CT registry. Krewson is employed at TCMH in the radiology department.

Calhoun is seeking an Associate of Science in Nursing through Southwest Baptist University in Springfield. She plans to obtain her Bachelor of Science in nursing and become involved in orthopedics upon completing the program.

Dixon is pursuing a College Health Science – Rehabilitation Sciences degree through the University of Missouri in Columbia. Upon completing the program, Dixon plans to obtain her master’s degree in nursing.

Bowlby is attending school to obtain a bachelor’s degree in health and human services through Bryant and Stratton online courses. After completing her bachelor’s degree, Bowlby plans to obtain her master’s degree and become a social worker. She is employed at the TCMH Medical Office Complex as a receptionist.

Peifer is seeking a Doctorate in Physical Therapy through Missouri State University in Springfield.

Crites is pursuing an Associate of Science in Nursing through Missouri State University in West Plains. Upon completion, Crites plans to obtain her bachelor’s and master’s degrees and become a family nurse practitioner.

The Dr. Eugene Charles Honeywell Memorial Scholarship awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Anna Sullins of Licking. The foundation directors chose Sullins. Carol Honeywell, the widow of Dr. Eugene Honeywell, is a member of the healthcare foundation.

Sullins is pursuing an Associate of Science in Nursing through Southwest Baptist University in Springfield. Upon completing the program, Sullins plans to obtain her bachelor’s degree, and her goal is to be a registered nurse in the emergency room.

The TCMH campus. The hospital is one of the largest employers in the county.

The endowed Dr. Joe L. and Judith T. Spears Memorial Scholarship Fund awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Reagan Hoerning of Mountain Grove.

Hoerning is pursuing a Biochemistry pre-medical bachelor’s degree through Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar. Upon completion, Hoerning plans to attend medical school and become a pediatrician or family practice physician. The foundation has received $4,000 in matching funds from Healthcare Services Group Foundation (HSGCF). These funds enable the local foundation to boost the amount of the fall scholarships.

The HSGCF program provides matching financial assistance to students awarded financial aid by hospitals that are members of the Healthcare Services Association and insured by the Missouri Hospital Plan. HSGCF matches scholarships or healthcare-related tuition reimbursement provided by non-profit member hospitals throughout Missouri. This scholarship program is designed to facilitate, attract, and retain healthcare providers in Missouri.

With a focus on supporting students and allied health professionals who aspire to advance in healthcare fields involving direct patient care, the foundation’s scholarship program plays a vital role.

The Healthcare Foundation President Jeff Gettys underscores this importance by saying, “The foundation recognizes the growing demand for healthcare providers, particularly in rural America. We trust that our scholarships will encourage qualified residents to contribute to our local healthcare system.”