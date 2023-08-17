A group of Peruvian villagers are living in fear as they believe they are under attack by mysterious 7-foot-tall “aliens” they have named “Los Pelacaras,” which translates to “The Face Peelers.”

In a remote district of Alto Nanay, located northeast of Lima, members of the Ikitu tribe, hailing from the San Antonio native community, have recounted chilling encounters with these extraterrestrial beings.

Descriptions of the alleged extraterrestrial beings include large heads, yellowish eyes, and immunity to the villagers’ hunting weapons. Some villagers have likened the aliens to the mythical “pelacaras” from folklore, creatures said to feast on human faces, fat and organs.

Villagers claim that these enigmatic figures, often shrouded in dark-colored hoods, have been targeting their community for nearly a month since July 11. Multiple incidents have been reported, with the most recent involving a 15-year-old girl who was hospitalized after a confrontation with the ‘aliens.’

Members of the Ikitu tribe claim they have suffered repeated attacks by “aliens.”

According to community leader Jairo Reátegui Dávila, the girl narrowly escaped an encounter, but not without injury. “As a result of the struggle, they cut part of her neck,” Jairo explained.

Fearing for their safety, the villagers have taken matters into their own hands. Night patrols have been organized by the community to ‘protect women, children, and the vulnerable’ members of the village.

They have appealed to the authorities for military intervention to address the perceived ongoing threat. Local media reports that many villagers are unable to sleep due to the heightened state of fear.

Community leader Jairo Reátegui Dávila claims to have come face-to-face with one of the beings.

“Their shoes are round-shaped, which they use to float,” he said. “Their heads are long, they wear a mask and their eyes are yellowish. They are experts at escaping.

“We have met almost face to face. His face is hardly visible. I have seen his whole body floating at a height of one meter, suggesting the being was hovering.”

The group has now requested a military presence from the authorities, however, it reportedly takes a 10-hour river trip to reach the community from Iquitos City.

Jairo added: “We need support for our community. The children do not sleep and the mothers stay up all night. They appear to be armored. I shot one of them twice and he wasn’t injured, he rose and disappeared.”

Theories about what the “aliens” are range from them being real aliens or creatures from folklore, to a potential hoax.

It has been suggested the “beings” could be drones covered with cloth and masks to scare the locals from illegal miners. Others have suggested the sightings could be a case of mass hysteria.

Police and the navy are now investigating the claims – with locals calling for a military force to be deployed in the region, which is a 10-hour river ride from Iquitos City.

