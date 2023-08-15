Parents of Houston School District students will learn this fall how well they performed on pupil testing last spring.

The information will come during parent/teacher conferences in October.

“The district will be providing parents with a copy of their student’s Grade-Level Assessment (third-eighth grade) individual score reports during our parent/teacher conferences in October. These assessments provide important information that contribute to decisions concerning individual students, groups of students, and educational programs,” the district said.

Students in third through eighth grade take the area in English/language arts and mathematics. Third through eighth grade also take a science test.

School starts Aug. 21 at Houston.