Once again, shotgun shooters in the Texas County 4-H Shooting Sports program have had success at the national level.

This year’s 4-H Shooting Sports Nationals took place June 26 – 30 at Grand Island, NE, and Missouri was among 42 states represented in the field of 718 shooters.

Texas County’s Tres Warner takes aim during competition at this year’s 4-H Nationals.

Texas County’s Tres Warner turned in two top-5 performances in shotgun disciplines at the event, at placing fourth in both skeet and trap.

Local shooters also earned awards at the 2023 AIM Grand Championships July 26 – 31 at the World shooting Complex in Sparta, Ill. The big event featured over 1,600 shooters competing in sporting clays, skeet, trap, trap doubles and handicaps.

The Texas County squad shot around 1,100 rounds in the 6-day event, and produced a stellar showing with individual and team awards, as well as multiple personal-best performances.

Texas County’s Ben Steelman was runner-up in the sporting clays Junior Division (ages 15-17) after a shoot-off to break a tie. This is a 200-target event, and Steelman recorded a perfect score of 100 on Day 1 and posted a 95 on Day 2.

Brighton Hutson was runner-up in skeet after a shoot-off in the Junior Gold Division (ages 18-22).

Hutson shot a perfect 100 in competition.

Texas County’s skeet team of Steelman, Hutson, Clayton Headrick and Trey Fryer finished fourth in the Junior Gold Division, and Warner took fourth in Junior Division skeet after a 5-way shoot-off.

Texas County’s Cylas Black represented Missouri at the SCTP National Championships July 4 – 15 at the Cardinal Shooting Center near Columbus, Ohio, making the team in sporting clays and skeet.

For information about 4-H Shooting Sports, contact the University of Missouri Extension office in Houston at 417-967-4545.