A Mountain Grove woman was injured Wednesday morning in a crash in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Cpl. Justin Piccinino said a westbound 1996 Ford Ranger driven by Katherine A. Crain, 71, ran off Red Springs Road three miles east of her hometown and struck a fence.

Crain, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was taken with minor injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

The vehicle had minor damage, Piccinino said.