The work of Texas County artists will be showcased by Arts Rolla at The Center — Rolla’s Health and Recreation Complex at 1200 Holloway, Rolla.

The artists are associated with the Texas County Museum of Art. The exhibit will include more than 50 works of original jewelry, fabric art, 3D and 2D art.

Information about this exhibit and upcoming Arts Rolla events can be found on the Arts Rolla website at www.artsrolla.org, the Arts Rolla Facebook page or by contacting the Arts Rolla office at 573-364-5539.