Texas County is under an excessive heat warning, the National Weather Service reported Monday.

Temperatures are expected in the upper 90s to around 102 today and last through much of the week, it said.

The maximum heat index values will be between 105 to 115 degrees.

There are very low rainfall chances over the next seven days, the National Weather Service said.

It is a hot week to return to classrooms: All Texas County schools reopen after summer vacation this week.