On Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, the Texas County Sheriff’s Office and deputies were involved in a series of critical incidents.

Around 1:20 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence on Venable Drive in the Success area following concerns of domestic violence. They had received information that a 46-year-old male, wanted on a felony arrest warrant and identified as a sex offender, was present at the location.

Upon their arrival, the deputies confronted the individual outside the house, but he quickly fled inside and barricaded himself. The ensuing standoff lasted for four hours before the suspect was apprehended.

Later that day, at approximately 3:49 p.m., deputies and officers from the Licking Police Department rushed to respond to a shooting incident at a business located on CC Highway in the Licking vicinity.

Tragically, a 58-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Authorities swiftly apprehended a 62-year-old male who was present, and he has since been transferred to Texas County Jail, awaiting formal charges.

The Texas County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate these events and will provide further updates as they become available.

The information provided here is based on the available reports and is subject to change as the investigation progresses.