Three individuals were pronounced dead after an accident Wednesday evening south of Rolla, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Patrick L. Perry, 61, of Newburg, was driving his 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo northbound when he crossed the center line, struck the side of a 2007 GMC Yukon driven by a 16-year-old juvenile from Edgar Springs and struck a 2007 Ford Focus driven by Grace E. Gorman, 19, of Rolla head on, patrol said.

The impact of Perry’s vehicle and Gorman’s vehicle caused them to rotate and a 2002 Ford F-150 driven by a 16-year-old juvenile from Edgar Springs struck Perry’s vehicle causing him to travel off the right side of the roadway into a rock bluff. Perry, Gorman, and Michael A. Sutton, 18, of Edgar Springs, a passenger in Gorman’s vehicle, were pronounced dead on the scene by Phelps County Coroner Ernie Coverdell at 8:53 p.m.

All four vehicles were totaled. The 16-year-old juvenile driving the 2007 GMC Yukon, an 11-year-old passenger in her vehicle and Perry were wearing safety devices.

Gorman, Sutton and the 16-year-old juvenile driving the 2002 Ford F-150 were not wearing safety devices.

The driver and passenger of the 2007 GMC Yukon were transported by private vehicle to Phelps Health in Rolla. Gorman and Perry were transported by the Phelps County coroner to James & Gahr Funeral Home in Rolla. Sutton was taken to the Phelps County morgue.

Investigating the accident was Cpl. J. E. Bellers and MCIU Sgt. G. D. Ward. Assisting was Cpl. B. C. Rowden, Tpr. J. R. Chronister, Tpr. E. J. Walker, Tpr. J. C. Southwood and the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office.

These are Troop I’s 5th, 6th and 7th fatalities for the month of August and 17th, 18th and 19th for the year.