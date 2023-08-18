A Potosi man faces charges of sexual assault of a child in Shannon County following an investigation conducted by Troop G, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Friday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control said Caleb R. Cooley, 36, was arrested in connection to a sexual assault investigation involving a child.

On July 27, a juvenile female disclosed that beginning in March 2023, and continuing into the summer, Cooley had allegedly sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

During the investigation, Cooley was contacted by investigators who requested consent to search his cellular telephone. During the subsequent search, evidence to support the allegations was located. On Thursday, Cooley was arrested by investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control Troop G Criminal Investigative Unit and formally charged by the Shannon County prosecuting attorney with three counts statutory sodomy of a person less than 14 years of age. Cooley is being held in the Howell County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

