Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a fatal accident Wednesday afternoon in Howell County.

Msgt. T.W. Meyer said a northbound 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Rebecca C. Reed, 28, of Hardy, Ark., swerved into the southbound path of a 2014 Kia Soul operated by Charles B. Greer, 63, of Thayer.

Reed had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. A passenger in the Kia Soul, Tonya Thurman, 55, of Thayer, was pronounced dead at Ozark Healthcare. Next of kin has been notified. Greer was flown in serious condition to Cox South in Springfield after the accident two miles north of Brandsville on U.S. 63. The patrol said Reed was wearing a seat belt. It was unknown about the occupants of the Kia.

It was the 20th fatality of the year in Troop G; compared to 17 at the same time a year ago.