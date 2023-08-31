Two Summersville women were injured Wednesday evening in a crash on Highway 17 seven miles south of Summersville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Amy L. Howell, 34, was driving her 2003 Ford Ranger northbound when she ran off the west side of the road, came back on the road and struck a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven southbound by Jesica L. Hawks, 41, patrol said.

Both drivers were seriously injured. Howell was taken by helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Hawks was taken by Mercy Ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.

Both vehicles were totaled. Both drivers were wearing a safety device.

Investigating the accident was Tpr. J. M. Kenyon.