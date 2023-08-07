Two men from Pomona were recently charged with a combined 24 counts of stealing a firearm and 12 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

On May 17, a Texas County deputy was contacted by the prosecutor’s office to investigate a stolen firearms case based on the report of bad checks at an auction taking place at the Texas County Fairgrounds.

The two checks were written for $2,825 and $5,325, totaling $8,150. The checks were to be used as payment for 13 firearms purchased at the auction on April 28. The items were bid on by Thomas D. Sloniker, born in 1971, and his son Daylon Sloniker, born in 2000.

Upon completion of the auction, the two men took possession of the firearms and left the auction, the checks would later be deemed as bad checks.

A criminal history for the two individuals showed several felony charges, including open and closed cases.

The two individuals have not been located and do not reside in the county.