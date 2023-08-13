The National Weather Service said showers and thunderstorms will continue through the morning hours before tapering off Sunday afternoon. A second round of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected later this evening into the overnight hours.

These storms will bring the potential for all modes of severe weather, with damaging wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour, large hail up to the size of golf balls and a few tornadoes possible, it said.



Additionally, a flood watch is in effect in Texas County from 7 this evening until 7 Monday morning as widespread rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches with localized heavier amounts are possible.

Here is detailed information from the National Weather Service