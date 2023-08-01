A Mountain View man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Sherman S. Shedd, 71, of Winona, was driving his 1995 International 9400 dump truck eastbound on U.S. 60 at Phillips Truck Repair in Birch Tree when he struck the rear of a 2005 Freightliner driven by Zachary T. Williams, 24, patrol said.

Both drivers were wearing a safety device. Williams was taken by private vehicle to Mercy St. Francis Hospital in Mountain View.

Williams’ vehicle suffered moderate damage, Shedd’s suffered extensive damage.

Investigating the accident was Msgt. R. M. Greenan.