A woman in Douglas County was allegedly struck on the head with a piece of lumber during a domestic disturbance.

Deputies responded to a call on Aug. 1, 2023, where they found the woman with a significant amount of blood on her face and ear. They detained Scott Ferretti, 60, of Mountain Grove, who was inside the garage of the home.

It was reported that he had an argument with the woman, during which he hit her with the lumber and tried to prevent her from seeking help. The woman required staples for her head wound and went to seek further medical assistance.

The man has been charged with several offenses, including domestic assault, armed criminal action, endangering the welfare of a child, kidnapping and tampering with a victim in a felony prosecution.

He is currently held at the Douglas County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.