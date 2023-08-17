Work is slated to be completed in September at Houston Memorial Airport, which is closed while upgrades are under way for a major makeover for an aging lighting system.

In January members of the Houston City Council met with representatives of Jviation, a Jefferson City engineering and consulting firm, which is working the lighting improvements. Reinhold Electric of St. Louis was the low bidder at $654,825. Jviation was hired by the council to provide construction administration and on-site inspection services at a cost of $132,881. The total outlay is expected to be about $790,000, which is below the expenditures in the budget.

Under the program, the city will tap Federal Aviation Administration funds administered by the Missouri Department of Transportation that pays 90 percent of the costs.

The airport is closed and a giant “X” has been placed at each end of the runway off Airport Road.