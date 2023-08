A serious accident early Tuesday in Troop G injured a Lebanon woman, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. J.L. Dedmon said a northbound 2009 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jaedyn D. Lane, 20, of Lebanon, traveled off the right side of Highway 5, overcorrected, traveled off the left side of the road and overturned on Highway 5 south of Hartville.

Lane, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. The vehicle was totaled in the 1:50 a.m. crash, Dedmon said.