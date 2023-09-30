The Houston Alumni Association is holding its annual breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday (today, Sept. 30) at the Houston Senior Center on Grand Avenue.

The annual alumni mixer is 2 to 4 p.m. at Hiett Gymnasium on the Houston School District campus. Persons can also pay their annual dues that support the mission of the organization.

It annually gives scholarships to deserving seniors. It also publishes an annual newsletter.

Some classes also are planning class reunions.

The Houston Lions Club annual homecoming fish fry is 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Community Building on North U.S. 63 in Houston.