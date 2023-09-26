I recently attended the Friends of the Library Book Sale in Springfield.

These book sales are twice a year and have any kind of book you can think of at great bargains. I attended with Liza from our Cabool branch and we picked up some great finds for all our library branches. Speaking of book sales, mark your calendars for the Houston Branch Fall Book sale Friday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Plenty of gently used books to choose from. Purchase a Texas County cloth bag for only $10 and fill it with all the books you can! Books will be priced individually as well. Only cash and checks will be accepted.

While the library appreciates book donations, we do have a policy that we would ask you to follow before you donate. Visit our website, call any branch, or ask for a copy of the policy when you visit the library. Please ask before you donate.

The State Library has asked all Missouri libraries to remind all parents and guardians of minors (which includes 17 years and younger), that they are responsible for items their minors check out in the library. Therefore, effective Aug. 1 and going forward, when minors want to check out and their library card is due for renewal, the parent or guardian will be asked to sign new documentation that complies with the State of Missouri’s request. Thank you in advance for your understanding of this process.

Ongoing weekly activities at all branches include Saturday chess, S.T.E.M. and LEGO groups. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

We also have S.T.E.M. kits available for check out.

Storytime at the Houston Branch is every Thursday at 10 a.m. Bring in your little ones to read a story with Miss Tiffany!

We provide several services such as copies, faxes, scanning, wi-fi, and computers for adults and kids. Library cards are free; you just need to show your ID and proof of your address.

Houston Library is the main branch of Texas County Library and is located at 117 W. Walnut Street. Business hours are 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Check out our webpage @ texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library at 417-967-2258, or by email at TexasCountyLibrary@gmail.com. Be sure and like our Texas County Library Facebook page!

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. More information about the four county library branches is available online at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.