Houston Schools’ annual College Fair is Tuesday, Oct. 24, inside Hiett Gymnasium on campus

Representatives from regional colleges, tech schools, military and other institutions are expected to participate. Tara Volk, Houston High School counselor, said parents as well as community members are invited to accompany students.

The schedule is:

•Area schools: 1:30-2 p.m.

•HHS freshmen and sophomores: 2:05-2:25 p.m.

•HHS juniors and seniors: 2:30-3 p.m.

For more information, contact Volk at tvolk@houston.k12.mo.us.