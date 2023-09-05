Audrey LaDean Fisher, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Winchester Lodge Nursing Facility in Alvin, Texas. Audrey was born May 26, 1941, in Houston, Mo., and attended Houston High School. She had been a resident of Texas for the last eight years. Audrey loved gathering her family around her and cooking and baking for them.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Roger Fisher; parents, Darwin and Imogene Troutman; sister, Delores White; brother, Richard Troutman; and granddaughter, Valerie Bishop.

Audrey is survived by her daughters, Jean Turner, Marlyn Rima, Niki Ledbetter and husband, Brad; sons, Tony Bishop, Travis Mitchell and wife Dede; brother, Roger Troutman and wife Cathy; grandchildren, Gabriel Bishop, Jeremy Cable, Trista LaBee, Jenifer Moritz Bradley VanHorn, Thomas LaBee, Kala LaBee, Amber Delp, Travis Mitchell II and Ty Mitchell; along with many great-grandchildren and numerous extended family.

A visitation for Audrey is 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, September 8, 2023, at Evans Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pine Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

PAID