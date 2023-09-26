This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Authorities are seeking to find an elderly woman was who last seen at noon Monday on a Willow Springs business parking lot.

The Mountain View Police Department issued an “Endangered Person Advisory” for Effie Maxine Holden, who is 93. She was last seen on the Town and Country Supermarket parking lot on Main Street in Willow Springs. Authorities said she failed to arrive for a scheduled appointment Monday. She has a pre-existing medical condition that requires medication.

Holden is described as white, about 5’ 2” tall, 140 pounds, blonde and gray shoulder length hair, blue eyes, fair complexion and uses a walker. She drives a silver 2010 Toyota Corolla. The Missouri license plate number is VE8W9V.

Anyone seeing the missing person or vehicle, or anyone having information, should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Mountain View Police Department at 417-934-2525.