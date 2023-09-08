With temperatures still in the triple-digits, power outages on the rise and wildfire and hurricane season upon us, it’s a good time to start thinking about safe, effective, and cost-efficient backup energy sources.

Pinnacle Propane, a leading supplier of propane gas and services to homes and businesses throughout the United States, is on a quest to spread the word about the many advantages propane offers and why it has become increasingly popular. Most notably, propane backup power provides affordable resilience for everyone: homeowners, businesses, commercial building owners and operators and more.

“Propane generators can provide your electricity when the power goes out for 30 minutes or 30 days and all your appliances continue to work just like normal,” said Curtis Tyler, district manager of Pinnacle Propane. “Propane is an energy source that you can carry wherever you are going. How many other sources are that versatile?”

With winter on the way, Tyler said propane vent-free heaters are a great source of area heat in cooler areas of your home that don’t require electricity. In addition, propane cook stoves can operate without electricity, and propane fireplaces are much safer than wood-burning fireplaces and don’t require cleaning the flue of creosote.

“Propane is available everywhere you want to use it and doesn’t require a pipeline or electric grid to get it to your location, so it’s perfect if you are off the grid,” Tyler said.

Tyler also notes the cost savings of using propane. It typically costs less than electricity or oil to operate, which means that you can save money on your monthly heating bills. Propane also burns cleaner than other fuels, releasing fewer pollutants into the environment, and leading to better air quality. This makes it an environmentally friendly option for those who are looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprint.

“Propane is one of the most reliable sources of energy available today,” Tyler said. “With a propane system, you don’t have to worry about losing power during storms or outages because propane will remain available even when there’s no electricity or natural gas supply nearby.”

Propane systems are also designed with safety in mind. They are much less likely to cause fires due to overheating compared to electric systems. Since propane tanks are stored outside of your home, they pose no danger inside your house.

Converting to propane heat offers numerous benefits compared to traditional fuel sources like oil or electricity. Not only can it keep you safe during severe weather, but you will also save money on your monthly energy bills by using this efficient form of heating. I addition, it improves the air quality in your home and provides an environmentally friendly option that reduces pollution caused by burning fossil fuels.