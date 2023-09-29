This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Area residents will have the chance to donate blood from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 at First Christian Church in Houston.

All donors will receive a free Kansas City Chiefs shirt and can enter for a chance to win two Chiefs tickets.

The event will be held in the basement of the church at 202 E. Highway 17.

Appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow. To schedule your appointment call 417-227-5006 or go to www.cbco.org/donate-blood