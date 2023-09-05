This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

An inspection station for children’s car seats is planned for 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Texas County Health Department on North U.S. 63 in Houston. The event is in conjunction with Child Passenger Week, which is Sept. 17-23.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, almost 46 percent of car seats and booster seats are used incorrectly.

Certified child passenger safety technicians will provide education, perform car seat inspections, review expiration dates, discuss car seat installation, usage and car seat recalls. Checks take an average of 30 minutes to complete. Events in southern Missouri are organized by MoDOT and Cape Girardeau Safe Communities.

Motor vehicle injuries are a leading cause of death among children in the United States, but many of these deaths can be prevented. Always buckling children in age- and size-appropriate car seats, booster seats and seat belts reduces serious injuries and death by up to 80%.

Quick Tips for Families

Wear your seat belt: Be sure everyone else in the car buckles up, too. When adults wear seat belts, kids use car seats, booster seats and seat belts. Set a good example and buckle up every ride, every time.

Place kids under 13 in a back seat: It’s the safest place for them to ride.

Never leave your child alone in a car, even for a minute: A car can heat up 19 degrees in just 10 minutes.

Make sure your child is riding safely. Visit a car seat checkup event to see if you are using your car seat correctly. Common errors include a loose harness, not using the seat belt or LATCH system to properly secure a car seat, failing to correctly use the tether and being unaware of the risks of using a second-hand car seat or booster. A certified child passenger safety technician can help you protect your child.

For more information, contact Megan Carver or Johnna Cook at the health department at 417-967-4131.